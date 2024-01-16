Darius Slay carted to training room

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was carted off with 6:11 left in Monday night’s game in Tampa.

He got bent back awkwardly while trying to tackle Rachaad White and immediately grabbed his back. Slay tried to walk off before going back to the ground.

He had a towel over his head as teammates wished him well before the cart took him into the training room.

Slay was playing his first game since undergoing knee surgery Dec. 16. He missed four games.

Slay made six tackles Monday night.

The Eagles lost receiver Julio Jones to a concussion in the first half. Jones finished with three catches for 22 yards.

The Eagles trail 32-9 as time is ticking down in the fourth quarter.