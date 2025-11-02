Darius Slay injures hand but returns

Linebacker Alex Highsmith left the field gimpy after the second play, with Nick Herbig replacing him. The Steelers did not give an injury update on Highsmith, but he has returned with his ankle taped.

The team announced that cornerback Darius Slay has a hand injury and listed him as questionable to return, but he, too, was back in for the Colts’ second series.

Slay was injured five plays after Highsmith on a tackle of Josh Downs.

The Colts took a 7-0 lead on their first drive, driving 79 yards in 13 plays, with Daniel Jones running it in from the 1.

Jones went 5-of-9 for 73 yards on the first possession, with Alec Pierce catching three for 64.

The Colts gave the Steelers life when Downs muffed a punt that Brandin Echols recovered at the Indianapolis 11. The Steelers, though, couldn’t get in with Aaron Rodgers’ fourth-down pass falling incomplete.