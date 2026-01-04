 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett makes one last run at the single-season sack record

  
Published January 4, 2026 12:32 PM

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, at 22.0 sacks, continues to need 0.5 to tie the all-time single-season record, and one sack to break it.

Garrett gets his last chance on Sunday against the Bengals to get there.

That’s good news for Garrett, given his history against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Via NBC Sports research, Garrett has at least 1.0 sack in eight of his nine career games against Burrow.

Burrow has made it clear that he won’t be going out of his way to avoid being the recipient of the record sack. That’s a stark contrast to Week 17, when Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to be hyperaware of the fact that Garrett was trying to chase him down for the record-setter.

Either way, all eyes will be on Garrett today as he tries to break the record of 22.5, which is shared by T.J. Watt and (thanks to a Week 17 gift from Brett Favre) Michael Strahan.