 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darius Slayton did not travel to Germany with Giants

  
Published November 8, 2024 07:34 AM

The Giants will not have wide receiver Darius Slayton when they face the Panthers in Germany on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at his Thursday press conference that he did not expect Slayton to make the overseas trip with the team because of where he was in the concussion protocol. The team later announced that Slayton did not join them on the flight to Munich.

Slayton suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and the team said he would make the trip if there was a chance of clearing the protocol in time to play against the Panthers.

Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt are likely to fill the top three receiver roles for the Giants on Sunday.