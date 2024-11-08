Darius Slayton did not travel to Germany with Giants

The Giants will not have wide receiver Darius Slayton when they face the Panthers in Germany on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at his Thursday press conference that he did not expect Slayton to make the overseas trip with the team because of where he was in the concussion protocol. The team later announced that Slayton did not join them on the flight to Munich.

Slayton suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and the team said he would make the trip if there was a chance of clearing the protocol in time to play against the Panthers.

Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt are likely to fill the top three receiver roles for the Giants on Sunday.