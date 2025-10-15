 Skip navigation
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Darius Slayton out of practice, Jalin Hyatt limited for Giants

  
Published October 15, 2025 04:27 PM

The Giants have been shorthanded at wide receiver in recent weeks and they remained so at practice on Wednesday.

Darius Slayton missed Week 6’s win over the Eagles with a hamstring injury and he did not take part in the team’s first on-field work ahead of this Sunday’s game in Denver. Jalin Hyatt (ankle) was listed as a limited participant.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (personal), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) were also out of practice.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder, back), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (knee) were all listed as limited participants.