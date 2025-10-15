Darius Slayton out of practice, Jalin Hyatt limited for Giants

The Giants have been shorthanded at wide receiver in recent weeks and they remained so at practice on Wednesday.

Darius Slayton missed Week 6’s win over the Eagles with a hamstring injury and he did not take part in the team’s first on-field work ahead of this Sunday’s game in Denver. Jalin Hyatt (ankle) was listed as a limited participant.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (personal), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) were also out of practice.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder, back), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (knee) were all listed as limited participants.