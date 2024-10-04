 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darnell Mooney scores second touchdown to knot game at 27-27

  
Published October 3, 2024 10:46 PM

The Falcons looked liked they were going to be denied a touchdown again in the red zone. It’s a recurring theme.

Atlanta, though, went for it on fourth-and-four from the Tampa Bay 12, quick snapping the ball and seeing Kirk Cousins throw a 12-yard strike to Darnell Mooney. It has tied the game 27-27 with 13:18 remaining.

It was Mooney’s second touchdown of the night after nabbing a 24-yarder in the first half.

Cousins is 29-of-40 for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with Drake London catching an 18-yard score on the first drive of the game.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter with Younghoe Koo kicking a 48-yarder for the Falcons and Chase McLaughlin a 32-yarder for the Bucs. Tampa failed to score a touchdown in the red zone, with Baker Mayfield getting sacked by David Onyemata for a 7-yard loss on third-and-three from the Atlanta 7.

The Bucs saw starting safety Jordan Whitehead leave with a groin injury. He is questionable to return but has made no move to get back in the game. The Bucs’ other starting safety, Antoine Winfield, remains out after injuring his foot in the season opener.