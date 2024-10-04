Darnell Mooney scores second touchdown to knot game at 27-27

The Falcons looked liked they were going to be denied a touchdown again in the red zone. It’s a recurring theme.

Atlanta, though, went for it on fourth-and-four from the Tampa Bay 12, quick snapping the ball and seeing Kirk Cousins throw a 12-yard strike to Darnell Mooney. It has tied the game 27-27 with 13:18 remaining.

It was Mooney’s second touchdown of the night after nabbing a 24-yarder in the first half.

Cousins is 29-of-40 for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with Drake London catching an 18-yard score on the first drive of the game.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter with Younghoe Koo kicking a 48-yarder for the Falcons and Chase McLaughlin a 32-yarder for the Bucs. Tampa failed to score a touchdown in the red zone, with Baker Mayfield getting sacked by David Onyemata for a 7-yard loss on third-and-three from the Atlanta 7.

The Bucs saw starting safety Jordan Whitehead leave with a groin injury. He is questionable to return but has made no move to get back in the game. The Bucs’ other starting safety, Antoine Winfield, remains out after injuring his foot in the season opener.