Davante Adams listed as non-participant on estimated practice report

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams missed Thursday and Friday’s practices last week with his shoulder injury before being limited Saturday. Despite a questionable designation, he played 60 of 64 snaps against the Packers.

The team didn’t practice Wednesday, but they estimated Adams as a non-participant.

Raiders rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) missed Monday’s game but was estimated as limited Wednesday.

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) also was listed as limited, along with safety Marcus Epps (knee), cornerback David Long Jr. (ankle), receiver Tre Tucker (knee) and receiver Jakobi Meyers (wrist).

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant.