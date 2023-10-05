Davante Adams on facing Packers: A lot of love and respect, another game once it starts

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice on Thursday because of a shoulder injury, but it doesn’t sound like he has much doubt about his availability for Monday night’s game against a familiar foe.

Adams told reporters on Thursday afternoon that his shoulder is “getting better every day” and then moved into discussing how it feels to be headed toward his first game against the Packers. Adams spent his first eight NFL seasons in Green Bay before being traded to the Raiders last year.

A contract impasse was in place before that trade, but Adams said on Thursday that they “ended in a good place.”

“Wasn’t some big crazy breakup that people thought it was,” Adams said. “Obviously it felt like it just because everything seemed good a week ago and then I was gone. There’s a lot of mutual love and respect between the Packers and I.”

Adams said that he’s “not looking too deep” into the emotional side of things and noted that there’s been a lot of changes to the roster since his departure. He said the connection is “about the organization” rather than any players, although any feelings he has about facing his first team will go away once the game is underway.

“That’s the part leading up to it,” Adams said. “Once the game starts, it’s just like every other game. It’s not gonna be a lot of emotion and that other stuff tied up in it once the clock is ticking.”

Adams said he’s particularly looking forward to matching up with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who he said he watched turn into a “monster” during their time together in Green Bay. The winner of that matchup will do a lot to help their team’s chances of coming out of Week Five with a win.