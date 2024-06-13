 Skip navigation
Davante Adams on how good Raiders offense can be: We’ll see

  
Published June 12, 2024 10:00 PM

Davante Adams skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program to work out on his own. By all accounts, he looked like the star receiver he is during the mandatory minicamp.

The Raiders offense, though, has continued to look like the Raiders offense of his first two seasons with the team.

Adams isn’t frustrated with the unit now, not when opening day still is three months away.

“The frustration comes in midseason when we haven’t made the progress that we need,” Adams said Wednesday, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “At this point, you’re not a very mature or experienced football player if you’re getting frustrated in mandatory minicamp. Obviously, I get frustrated every play if it doesn’t work to a certain degree, but it’s not frustration where you’re losing hope in your teammates or yourself or the potential of what you can do as a team. It’s more like, ‘I’ve got a standard.’ . . . You’ve got to have realistic expectations at this point, but always keep your standard.”

The Raiders finished 12th in points and 12th in total offense in 2022 with Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham at quarterback and 23rd in points and 27th in yards in 2023 with Aidan O’Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer at quarterback. They have O’Connell and free agent signee Gardner Minshew competing for the starting job now.

Both are learning Luke Getsy’s offense. Adams knows it, having spent seven seasons with Getsy with the Packers.

Adams said he knows 90 percent of the offense without even getting in his play book.

Everyone else isn’t close to 90 percent yet. So, despite having Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, Jalen Guyton, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, the jury remains out on how good the Las Vegas offense can be.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how good we can be,” Adams said. “It’s no secret we’ve got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention the offense. . . . I guess we’ll see what that potential is.”