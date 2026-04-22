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David Bailey: I’ve had great interactions with the Jets

  
Published April 22, 2026 11:40 AM

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey downplayed the team’s decision to cancel a pre-draft visit from edge rusher David Bailey on Tuesday and Bailey did the same on Wednesday.

Mougey didn’t share why the team called off the meeting, but said no one should read much into the cancellation because there are a variety of reasons why teams do or don’t invite a player to the facility for a top-30 visit. Among those reasons is that there are other ways to communicate with a prospect and Bailey cited those while saying he thinks he’s built a strong rapport with the team holding the second overall pick.

“They canceled my 30 visit, so I wasn’t able to get around the facility and kinda have an in-depth conversation with all the staff and everything, but I had a great interaction with them at the Combine and obviously whatever FaceTime calls we’ve been having,” Bailey said, via SNY.

Bailey had 14.5 sacks at Texas Tech last season and joins Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese as the likeliest picks at No. 2 because of the Jets’ need to upgrade their defense. Their choice is the first big question that will be answered on Thursday night and the pick will have ripple effects on the rest of the first round.