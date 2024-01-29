David Montgomery touchdown gives Lions 14-0 lead over 49ers

The Lions have gotten off to a tremendous start in Santa Clara.

David Montgomery has powered his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, giving Detroit a 14-0 lead over San Francisco.

After scoring on a four-play drive to open the game, Detroit used a methodical 11-play, 62-yard drive to go up by two touchdowns. The Lions faced just one third down on the possession, converting third-and-9 with a screen to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the right side. That went for a 13-yard gain, putting Detroit on San Francisco’s 17-yard line.

The Lions are averaging 9.1 yards per play and have eight first downs. Quarterback Jared Goff is 5-of-7 for 51 yards.

Detroit started its second possession on San Francisco’s 38-yard line because Jake Moody missed a 48-yard field goal wide right.