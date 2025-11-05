David Njoku: I’m not f—ing leaving Cleveland, ever

The trade deadline came and went this week, with veteran tight end David Njoku remaining with the Browns.

Njoku told reporters on Wednesday that’s exactly what he wanted — in one of the most colorful ways possible.

“Of course, I was terrified [of being traded],” Njoku said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. “Of course, it’s always a possibility. This is the NFL, man, you know what I mean?

“But I’m in Cleveland, baby. I’m not going nowhere. I ain’t fucking leaving. Yeah. Get that on camera.”

Njoku has been with the Browns since the club selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft — the same year Myles Garrett was selected at No. 1. In the last year of his contract, Njoku has 27 receptions for 260 yards with two touchdowns.

While Njoku noted — with a wink — that he couldn’t say if his representation has been in touch with the Browns about a potential contract extension, he did want to make his feelings clear about where he’d like to be.

“I’m not leaving,” Njoku said. “Ever.”