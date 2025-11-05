 Skip navigation
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
Luvu's hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
David Njoku: I’m not f—ing leaving Cleveland, ever

  
Published November 5, 2025 02:35 PM

The trade deadline came and went this week, with veteran tight end David Njoku remaining with the Browns.

Njoku told reporters on Wednesday that’s exactly what he wanted — in one of the most colorful ways possible.

“Of course, I was terrified [of being traded],” Njoku said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. “Of course, it’s always a possibility. This is the NFL, man, you know what I mean?

“But I’m in Cleveland, baby. I’m not going nowhere. I ain’t fucking leaving. Yeah. Get that on camera.”

Njoku has been with the Browns since the club selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft — the same year Myles Garrett was selected at No. 1. In the last year of his contract, Njoku has 27 receptions for 260 yards with two touchdowns.

While Njoku noted — with a wink — that he couldn’t say if his representation has been in touch with the Browns about a potential contract extension, he did want to make his feelings clear about where he’d like to be.

“I’m not leaving,” Njoku said. “Ever.”