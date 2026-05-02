Dawand Jones agrees to revised contract with Browns

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones and the Browns have come to agreement on a revised contract for the 2026 season.

Jones was set to make $3.674 million for the coming season after hitting escalators in his deal, but he has agreed to take a pay cut in exchange for having most of his salary guaranteed. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jones is now set to make $1.5 million with $1.15 million in guaranteed money.

Jones is in the final year of the four-year contract he signed after being drafted in the fourth round in 2023.

The Browns drafted Spencer Fano and traded for Tytus Howard this offseason, so Jones may be ticketed for a reserve role after starting 20 of the 24 games he played in his first two seasons.