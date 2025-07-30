Dawand Jones exited practice due to an issue with heat

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones exited Wednesday’s practice early, but there isn’t major reason for concern.

Via multiple reporters, Jones left practice due to issues with the heat.

It’s been hot in Northeast Ohio this week, with today’s high expected to reach 87 degrees and a heat index of 92.

Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, is returning from a fractured ankle suffered midway through last season and appears in line to start at left tackle this season. He has started 17 of his 21 appearances in his two seasons in the league.