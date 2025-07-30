 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
Ravens 'don't have to rush' Likely back
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Dawand Jones left Wednesday’s practice on a cart

  
Published July 30, 2025 11:06 AM

The Browns lost cornerback Martin Emerson to a season-ending Achilles injury on Tuesday and another member of the team needed to be helped off the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Left tackle Dawand Jones rode a cart inside after suffering an injury during individual drills. When Emerson was injured, reporters at the practice noted how distraught he looked in response to the injury but Jones did not have the same reaction to whatever happened on Wednesday.

Cornelius Lucas replaced Jones as the left tackle for the first team.

Jones has started 17 of the 21 games he’s played since the Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.