Dawand Jones left Wednesday’s practice on a cart

The Browns lost cornerback Martin Emerson to a season-ending Achilles injury on Tuesday and another member of the team needed to be helped off the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Left tackle Dawand Jones rode a cart inside after suffering an injury during individual drills. When Emerson was injured, reporters at the practice noted how distraught he looked in response to the injury but Jones did not have the same reaction to whatever happened on Wednesday.

Cornelius Lucas replaced Jones as the left tackle for the first team.

Jones has started 17 of the 21 games he’s played since the Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.