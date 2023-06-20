DeAndre Hopkins: Whoever’s in my future WRs group, I’ll make your job easy

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has taken a pair of free-agent visits to Tennessee and New England.

But at this point, the three-time, first-team All-Pro is still on the open market.

On Tuesday afternoon, he put out a message for his new teammates — even though he doesn’t know exactly who they’re going to be.

“Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group,” Hopkins tweeted, “I promise I will make your job easy .”

If that’s the Patriots receivers, then that’s a group currently led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne.

The Titans have last year’s first-round pick Treylon Burks along with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine atop their depth chart at receiver.

Given Hopkins’ reputation as one of the league’s best receivers, his presence should certainly open up other opportunities for his fellow receivers. But if Hopkins is the clear No. 1 option for whatever team he signs with, he’s likely going to command the bulk of that club’s targets.

We’ll see if Hopkins ends up taking more visits before deciding on his team for 2023.