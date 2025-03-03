Will the Eagles make a play for Myles Garrett?

Four weeks ago today, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett made clear his desire to leave Cleveland. With the start of the league year only nine days away, the question remains: Will the Browns relent to his request?

If so, where will he go? Garrett wants to play for a contender. Recently, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported that the Eagles’ interest in Garrett is “real.”

It would be a bold move for G.M. Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie, who’d surely make the final call on a move so brash. It would take significant trade compensation, especially since this year’s first-round pick resides and the bottom of the round and next year’s likely will, too. It also would likely prevent the Eagles from keeping several key contributors to the Super Bowl LIX championship team.

But it could give the Eagles the kind of kick in the ass that would guarantee no complacency in 2025.

One of the biggest challenges for any team that wins it all comes from slipping back into the valley of 0-0 and trying to climb again the same mountain they just scaled. Beyond the shorter offseason, the target is bigger, the ascent is tougher, and the reward is familiar. Teams that hope to turn one into two benefit from adding a veteran player who has never sniffed the summit ridge.

Enter Garrett. Beyond the boost in production (he’s the first player in league history with four straight seasons of 14 or more sacks) and the overall eff-up-the-play havoc he’ll bring, his urgency to get a Super Bowl ring could give his teammates a goal that goes beyond getting another one for themselves.

Then there’s the possibility, as Chris Simms mentioned on Monday’s PFT Live, that the Eagles might simply be doing the Browns (and former Eagles V.P. of football operations Andrew Berry) a solid by goosing the trade market for Garrett, if they decide that keeping a guy who doesn’t want to be there will become another dark cloud hovering over the franchise.

If a trade is going to happen, the most logical window extends between now and the first round of the draft. And if the Eagles are truly thinking about making a play for Garrett, others might become even more motivated to make a run at him — especially if part of the goal is to keep the champs from adding a key foundational piece that could propel the most talented team in football to another championship, and possibly another one after that.