Dee Eskridge apologizes for incident that led to six-game suspension

Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge apologized for the circumstances that led to his six-game suspension to start the season. Eskridge was suspended in August for a domestic violence incident with his child’s mother.

“First off, I would just like to apologize to the organization, apologize to my family, to everybody that was affected by it,” Eskridge said after practice Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. “I take full responsibility in this situation, and I’ve grown from it and I’m just ready to get it behind me and be the person I’m meant to be and not all of this stuff.”

Eskridge was arrested in February, and misdemeanor charges were filed. He entered into an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to complete a course of domestic violence moral recognition therapy.

Charges will be dropped in 12 months if he completes the therapy.

“Everybody goes through different things and handles in different ways,” Eskridge said. “So just being able to, you know, get tools. I’m doing therapy. You know, I’ve been doing that. So it’s just helping me grow as a man. I’m a young man. Everybody makes mistakes.”

Between the suspension and injuries, Eskridge has appeared in only 20 of 34 regular-season games in the past two years and has 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Eskridge injured a knee on the opening kickoff of the preseason and missed the rest of training camp. Then, came his six-game suspension to open the season.

“It was definitely tough,” Eskridge said. “That was another brick wall but, you know, as this league teaches us, your plan isn’t really always the plan. It’s whatever God wants. So you know, I just took it to the chin, got back healthy and now I’m ready.”

The Seahawks are expected to move Eskridge to the active roster Saturday, allowing him to make his 2023 debut Sunday.

“He’s come back ready to go,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s really prepared well to do that.”