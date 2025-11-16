Deebo Samuel, Chris Rodriguez get Commanders’ offense going

The fans in Spain finally got to see a touchdown today, early in the second half.

Deebo Samuel took a short Marcus Mariota pass and raced 20 yards to the end zone for the game’s first touchdown as the Commanders took a 13-6 lead over the Dolphins today in Madrid.

Samuel is the game’s leading receiver with five catches for 49 yards, while Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez is today’s leading rusher with 13 carries for 77 yards. Rodriguez is having his best game of the season as he continues to see a growing role in the Commanders’ offense.

On the Dolphins’ subsequent drive they marched down the field, but Tua Tagovailoa threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, and the Commanders took over with the ball and the lead.