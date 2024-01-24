Deebo Samuel will not practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s availability for the 49ers is a major storyline heading into their NFC Championship Game matchup with the Lions and head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an update on Samuel’s condition early in his Wednesday press conference.

Shanahan said that Samuel feels better than he did after suffering the injury, but that he will not practice on Wednesday because of his shoulder injury. There’s been no specific word on the nature of the injury outside of X-rays being negative and Shanahan didn’t get into details when he spoke to reporters.

“It hurts,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers lost both regular season games that Samuel missed this season, so they’ll be hoping that the pain will be manageable enough for him to take the field against the Lions with a Super Bowl berth on the line.