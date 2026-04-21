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DeForest Buckner is on the mend, could return in training camp

  
Published April 21, 2026 03:23 PM

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner underwent surgery earlier this offseason to repair a herniated disc that led to a compressed nerve in his neck.

The painful injury sidelined Buckner for seven of the Colts’ final eight games.

Buckner, 32, recently began plyometric workouts to test his mobility and returned to running this week.

He said Tuesday that a return for training camp remains possible.

“Obviously when things like that happen, I found myself [having] some deep, dark thoughts about what I’m gonna do. . . . Just talking through all the emotions,” Buckner said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “I’m gonna do whatever it takes to be out there by Week 1.”

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make a $13 million base salary and count $26.6 million against the salary cap.