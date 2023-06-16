Deion Sanders may need to have his foot amputated

Deion Sanders may have his left foot amputated as he continues to experience significant problems with blood flow to the area.

Sanders, who has already had two toes amputated on his left foot, allowed a camera crew to document a meeting with his medical team at the Colorado football facility in which they discussed the concerns about his health.

“You just have to understand what the risks are,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs told Sanders. “Things can cascade.”

Jacobs then told Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, “He could lose the foot.”

Another vascular surgeon, Max Wohlauer, told Sanders that the blood pressure measured in his lower leg had previously been the same as the blood pressure in his arm but is now only about two-thirds the blood pressure in his arm.

“So those arteries have shut down,” Wohlauer said.

Sanders is heading into his first season as head coach at Colorado. He indicated that if he’s going to need a major medical procedure, he’d rather get it over with now than have it take him away from coaching when the season starts.

“I want to do it this summer, because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it,” Sanders told the doctors. “This is the best down time I have.”

The 55-year-old Sanders had to miss three games during the 2021 season when he was coaching Jackson State because of complications from a previous foot surgery.

Sanders was a college football Hall of Fame cornerback at Florida State and played in Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore in his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. He was the Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year each of the last two seasons at Jackson State before leaving for Colorado in December.