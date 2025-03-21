Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter playing both ways: Why keep the best on the bench?

Deion Sanders knows more about playing both offense and defense than just about anyone in football today, having successfully done it himself for the 1996 Cowboys and then coached Travis Hunter as a two-way Heisman Trophy winner at Colorado last season. And Sanders says it would be foolish to doubt Hunter’s ability to do it in the NFL.

Sanders said on NFL Network that Hunter has always wanted to help his team by contributing as both a wide receiver and a cornerback and that it would be a waste not to use all of a player’s skill sets.

“He doesn’t know any other way,” Sanders said of Hunter. “What else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field? That doesn’t make sense to me. Just because a person hasn’t done this in the majority of the NFL, don’t say what another man can’t do.”

Sanders said the team that drafts Hunter will see what a passion he has for playing, and how hard he will work to learn to play both wide receiver and cornerback at the professional level.

“Travis Hunter loves the game. He’s not in like with it, he’s in love with the game. He don’t really care about the accolades he possesses, this guy loves to play the game of football,” Sanders said.

When it was suggested to Sanders that Hunter is one of the best two-way players ever, Sanders said Hunter is already the best ever.

“The best, not one of the best,” Sanders said. “The best that ever did it.”

And Hunter may be the only one doing it in the NFL, this year and for years to come.