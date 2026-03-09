 Skip navigation
Demario Davis returns for third stint with the Jets

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:17 PM

The Jets continued to revamp their defense on Monday by bringing back a former member of the team.

Linebacker Demario Davis is returning for a third stint with the AFC East club. Per multiple reports, he has agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with $15 million fully guaranteed.

Davis was a Jets third-round pick in 2012 and spent four seasons with the team before playing in Cleveland in 2016. He returned for one year and then spent the last eight seasons with the Saints.

Davis started all 131 games he played in New Orleans and is coming off a season with 143 tackles, a half-sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Jets have also agreed to sign defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare on Monday. They are also set to add safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Dolphins once the 2026 league year opens on Wednesday.