DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol, we’ll see how it goes this week

Sunday was a bad day across the board for the Texans.

They didn’t score any points in the first half and then gave up 30 points to an anemic Jets offense in the second half of a 30-6 road loss. That hurts their playoff chances in the AFC and they could disappear completely if rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is out for an extended period of time.

Stroud’s head slammed into the ground after a hit by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and he did not return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion. After the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that Stroud is in the concussion protocol.

“We’ll see how he progresses throughout the week,” Ryans said, via Adam Wexler of SportsRadio790.

The Texans also saw edge rusher Will Anderson, wide receiver Nico Collins, linebacker Blake Cashman, and cornerback Tavierre Thomas leave with injuries during the loss, so there will be a lot for them to monitor as they head into their Week 15 date with the Titans.