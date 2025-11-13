DeMeco Ryans rules out C.J. Stroud for Texans-Titans

Davis Mills is set to be behind center once again for the Texans this week.

In his Thursday press conference, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans ruled out quarterback C.J. Stroud for the Week 11 matchup against Tennessee, as Stroud continues to work his way through the concussion protocol.

Stroud also missed the Week 10 win over the Jaguars. He has not practiced since Week 9.

With a short week incoming — the Texans host the Bills on Thursday night in Week 12 — there’s a possibility Stroud will miss three consecutive games.

Last week was Mills’ first start since 2022. He completed 27-of-45 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 20 yards with a TD.

Though Mills was listed on Houston’s Wednesday injury report with a left elbow issue, he was still a full participant in the session.

In his eight games this season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ryans also noted safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad) have been ruled out for Texans-Titans. The club brought in Matthew Wright to kick last week, and he made his two attempts — a field goal and an extra point.

Houston’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.