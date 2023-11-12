Dennis Allen: Derek Carr is our starting quarterback

Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn’t have much of an update on Derek Carr’s condition after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but he was firm in his commitment to the quarterback as his starter.

Allen confirmed the in-game announcement that Carr has a concussion and did not elaborate on the nature of the right shoulder injury that was also given as a reason for Carr’s exit in the second quarter. Carr had an AC joint injury earlier this season.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr and threw two touchdowns to keep the Saints in what turned out to be a 27-19 loss to the Vikings. He also threw a pair of interceptions and Allen said there’s no need to wonder about who will start once Carr is healthy.

“We’re not in a competition there,” Allen said, via John Sigler of USAToday.com. “Derek Carr is our starting quarterback.”

The Saints have a bye in Week 11, so they have some time before they’ll have to address Carr’s status for their next game.