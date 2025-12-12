 Skip navigation
Denzel Ward, David Njoku ruled out for Browns

  
Published December 12, 2025 01:13 PM

The Browns will play without cornerback Denzel Ward for the first time this season when they host the Bears on Sunday.

Ward has been ruled out with a calf injury after missing practice this week. Ward has 38 tackles and an interception so far this season.

They will also be without tight end David Njoku. Njoku has a knee injury and will miss his second game this season.

The Browns have also ruled out right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), defensive tackle Adin Huntington (quad), running back Dylan Sampson (calf, hand), and right guard Wyatt Teller (calf). Quarterback Deshaun Watson (Achilles) will not be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Left guard Joel Bitonio (knee, back), wide receiver Malachi Corley (concussion), defensive tackle Mason Graham (rib), wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion, rib), and offensive lineman Zak Zinter (back) are listed as questionable.