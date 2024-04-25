Derek Carr preparing for offense that looks, feels different from last year

Quarterback Derek Carr’s first season with the Saints didn’t reach the level that he or the team hoped to get to on the field and that led to a course correction this offseason.

Klint Kubiak was hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator and that’s led to Carr watching a lot of film from Kubiak’s previous stops as he works to be ready to get on the field for the next stage of the offseason program. Carr said he wants to be as prepared as possible because “our city, our team, our organization deserve that out of me” and he has seen an offense that doesn’t bear much resemblance to the one that was in place last season.

“Just the way the game is called, the way they do things, it’s going to look different to our fans,” Carr said, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “From what they’re used to, from what I was used to last year. It’s going to look different, it’s going to feel different, but I think it’s going to be great. It’s good for our guys to help us play fast as just individuals and as a collective unit. So I’m excited about it.”

Carr declined to delve into the specific ways that things will look different in 2024, but the anticipation is that there will be more play action passing. Carr called that a “10 out of 10 for me” and the hope in New Orleans is that the offensive changes will be rated the same way come the fall.