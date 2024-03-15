Derrick Henry to doubters: Keep watching

Derrick Henry turned 30 in January and there’s been plenty of discourse about the downhill track many running backs find themselves on once they hit that age, but the Ravens don’t seem to have too much concern about him going off a cliff.

The Ravens signed Henry as a free agent this week and General Manager Eric DeCosta called him “kind of a unicorn” at a Thursday press conference because of his speed, power, and durability. Henry had his own message to those who might think that he’s going to fail to play up to his previous standards because of his recent birthday.

“Tell them to keep watching,” Henry said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “People always going to have something to say — always going to have opinions. I’m just ready to work, ready to get things started and do my best to help this organization.”

The focus of last offseason in Baltimore was on upgrading the receiving corps around Lamar Jackson. The quarterback went on to win the MVP award, but the Ravens still fell short of their postseason goals. The hope is that Henry’s arrival helps put them over the edge this time around.