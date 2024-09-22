 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Henry’s touchdown run has Ravens leading 14-3 vs. Cowboys

  
Published September 22, 2024 05:04 PM

Derrick Henry, who trains in Dallas in the offseason, had interest in signing with the Cowboys this offseason. The Cowboys didn’t have interest in Henry.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said again this week that the team is comfortable with its running backs.

His team trails 14-3 as the Ravens have run for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Henry has the latest on a 1-yard run with 2:41 remaining in the first quarter.

The big play in the seven-play, 70-yard drive was a 56-yard reception by Nelson Agholor, who was dragged down at the 2 after giving rookie Caelen Carson the slip after a short catch and a long run. DeMarvion Overshown made the tackle to briefly save the touchdown.

Henry has five carries for only 13 yards, but Lamar Jackson has 25 on four carries, including a 9-yard touchdown run, and Justice Hill has a 17-yarder.