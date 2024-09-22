Derrick Henry’s touchdown run has Ravens leading 14-3 vs. Cowboys

Derrick Henry, who trains in Dallas in the offseason, had interest in signing with the Cowboys this offseason. The Cowboys didn’t have interest in Henry.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said again this week that the team is comfortable with its running backs.

His team trails 14-3 as the Ravens have run for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Henry has the latest on a 1-yard run with 2:41 remaining in the first quarter.

The big play in the seven-play, 70-yard drive was a 56-yard reception by Nelson Agholor, who was dragged down at the 2 after giving rookie Caelen Carson the slip after a short catch and a long run. DeMarvion Overshown made the tackle to briefly save the touchdown.

Henry has five carries for only 13 yards, but Lamar Jackson has 25 on four carries, including a 9-yard touchdown run, and Justice Hill has a 17-yarder.