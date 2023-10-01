Deshaun Watson out, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss today’s game with a right shoulder injury.

Watson took part in pregame warmups, threw a few short passes, consulted with team medical staffers and coaches, and walked off the field. Shortly after, multiple reports said Watson will be inactive today.

With Watson out, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the first start of his NFL career. Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round draft pick, impressed in the preseason, and now he’ll get a chance to show what he can do in a very big AFC North battle against the Ravens.

Watson has been a major disappointment since the Browns traded for him and gave him the most guaranteed money for any player in NFL history. In addition to his 11-game for sexually assaulting massage therapists, he has played poorly both last year and this year. And now he’s out with an injury, and the Browns will hope their offense can rally around Thompson-Robinson.