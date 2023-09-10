Deshaun Watson rushing TD gives Browns 10-0 halftime lead over Bengals

Sloppy, rainy conditions on the shores of Lake Erie have helped keep the offensive production down between the Browns and Bengals.

But Cleveland broke through at the end of the first half with a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Deshaun Watson to take a 10-0 head at the break.

The Browns got the ball on their own 33-yard line with 1:36 left in the half and Elijah Moore reversed field on a running play to gain 19 yards to the Cincinnati 48. Watson then got Cleveland into scoring position with completions to Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

After spending their last timeout, the Browns had second-and-10 from the Cincinnati 13 with 22 seconds left in the second quarter. That’s when Watson took a designed QB run to the left side for a 13-yard touchdown. If Watson hadn’t scored, Cleveland would have had limited time to spike the ball for another play before the half.

Watson ended the first 30 minutes 10-of-20 passing for 85 yards. He also has 32 yards on four carries with a TD.

Nick Chubb has 57 yards on 10 carries plus four catches for 21 yards.

Cleveland’s defense has kept Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense at bay throughout the first half. Burrow ended the first half just 6-of-14 passing for 36 yards and was sacked once. Joe Mixon is averaging 6.45 yards per carry — 45 yards on seven attempts. Ja’Marr Chase has two catches for 19 yards.

The Bengals ended the first half with just three first downs and 1-of-8 on third down.

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field midway through the first half with an apparent leg injury. Rookie Dawand Jones came in to replace Conklin.

The Browns are set to receive the second-half kickoff.