DeShon Elliott, Derrick Harmon out for Steelers this week; Joey Porter Jr. day-to-day

  
Published September 9, 2025 12:30 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the team will be signing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers at his Tuesday press conference and he confirmed that an injury to DeShon Elliott was the impetus for the move.

Elliott left Sunday’s 34-32 win over the Jets with a knee injury and Tomlin said that he will not be available for this week’s game against the Seahawks. Tomlin did not say if Elliott will go on injured reserve, but the move to add Peppers suggests that he could be out for more than one week.

Tomlin said that first-round pick Derrick Harmon will remain out this week. The defensive lineman has a knee injury that kept him out of the opener.

Linebacker Malik Harrison left the Jets win with a knee injury and will also miss the Seahawks game. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and edge rusher Nick Herbig are day-to-day with hamstring injuries.