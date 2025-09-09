Steelers sign Jabrill Peppers

The Steelers are adding a veteran presence to their secondary.

Jabrill Peppers is signing with the Steelers, according to NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Peppers spent the last three seasons with the Patriots but was cut at the end of the preseason. Originally a 2017 first-round pick of the Browns, he also spent three seasons with the Giants. He’s been a starter when healthy and available for most of his career.

After the Patriots cut him, Peppers vowed that he can still be a productive player in any scheme. The Steelers will hope he can get up to speed in their defense quickly, and make a difference in Pittsburgh.