Bucs activate Calijah Kancey from IR, elevate Jason Pierre-Paul

The Buccaneers activated defensive tackle Calijah Kancey from injured reserve on Friday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Bucs waived linebacker John Bullock.

They also announced they elevated linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul from the practice squad to the active roster for the team’s Week 18 game against the Panthers. It marks Pierre-Paul’s third and final elevation of the season.

Kancey tore a pectoral muscle in a Week 2 win over the Texans, requiring surgery. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Dec. 24.

He will be on a snap count in his return, coach Todd Bowles said.

The Buccaneers’ first-round draft pick in 2023 has totaled 29 quarterback hits and, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, 73 quarterback pressures in 28 career games.

The team has made only 12 sacks the past eight games combined, with only one game of three or more sacks.

The Buccaneers need a victory against Carolina to keep their hopes for a fifth consecutive NFC South title alive. They would capture that with a win plus an Atlanta loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Kancey is the fifth player to return to the active roster from injured reserve during the 2025 season, following safety Rashad Wisdom in Week 16, wide receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan in Week 15 and tackle Luke Goedeke in Week 10. Each team is allowed to activate up to eight players from injured reserve during a season.