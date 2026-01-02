 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers rule Omarion Hampton out for Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2026 04:29 PM

The Chargers ruled quarterback Justin Herbert out for Week 18 early in the week and they did the same with running back Omarion Hampton on Friday.

Hampton will not play against the Broncos after sitting out of practice all week with an ankle injury. Hampton will turn his attention toward getting healthy in time for the team’s playoff opener during the wild card round.

Running backs Kimani Vidal (neck) and Hassan Haskins (concussion) are listed as questionable, so Jaret Patterson may be in line for plenty of playing time on Sunday.

Center Bradley Bozeman (neck), safety RJ Mickens (shoulder), and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Left tackle Jemaree Salyer (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) are listed as doubtful while cornerback Nikko Reed (hamstring) has already been ruled out.