Chargers rule Omarion Hampton out for Week 18

The Chargers ruled quarterback Justin Herbert out for Week 18 early in the week and they did the same with running back Omarion Hampton on Friday.

Hampton will not play against the Broncos after sitting out of practice all week with an ankle injury. Hampton will turn his attention toward getting healthy in time for the team’s playoff opener during the wild card round.

Running backs Kimani Vidal (neck) and Hassan Haskins (concussion) are listed as questionable, so Jaret Patterson may be in line for plenty of playing time on Sunday.

Center Bradley Bozeman (neck), safety RJ Mickens (shoulder), and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Left tackle Jemaree Salyer (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) are listed as doubtful while cornerback Nikko Reed (hamstring) has already been ruled out.