Desmond Ridder attends Colts minicamp on tryout basis

Quarterback Desmond Ridder has found a new gig, at least for the moment.

Multiple reporters noted on Tuesday that Ridder is participating in Colts minicamp on a tryout basis.

Ridder, 25, was a Falcons third-round pick in 2022, spending most of the 2023 season as Atlanta’s starter.

While the Falcons traded him to the Cardinals last offseason, Arizona put him on the practice squad at the start of the season. The Raiders then signed him to their active roster in October and he appeared in six games with one start for the club.

In 25 career games, Ridder has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 4,002 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Ridder was slated to take part in Broncos rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last month, but that plan fell through.

With Anthony Richardson sidelined by a shoulder issue, the Colts have Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, and Jason Bean (cross-listed as a QB and receiver) healthy for minicamp on their active roster.