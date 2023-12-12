Despite scoring only three points, Vikings had a great Week 14

Vikings fans packed Allegiant Stadium to help re-start the lawnmower of the Minnesota playoff hopes. And while the Husqvarna that is the Vikings offense managed only three points against the Raiders, it was a good weekend.

Entering Week 14, five NFC teams were 6-6. The Vikings, despite scoring only one field goal for an entire game, were the only 6-6 team to win.

The Seahawks lost, the Rams lost, the Falcons lost, and the Packers lost.

That gives the 7-6 Vikings, currently the No. 6 seed, a one-game lead over the cluster of 6-7 teams. Despite scoring only three points.

Throw in Detroit’s loss to the Bears, which dropped the Lions to 9-4, and the Vikings emerged from the weekend with another unexpected positive. With a two-game deficit and two games still to be played against the Lions, the Vikings can actually win the division by running the table.

All that, after scoring the name number of points as the NHL’s Minnesota Wild did on Sunday.