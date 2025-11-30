Despite two Matthew Stafford interceptions, Rams lead Panthers 21-17 at halftime

While Matthew Stafford has thrown a pair of interceptions, the Rams still have a 21-17 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Stafford had not thrown an interception since Week 3 when a red-zone pass went off Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown’s helmet and into the hands of safety Nick Scott. While Carolina didn’t score off of that interception, it did keep points off the board.

Then Stafford threw another interception, with Mike Jackson returning it 48 yards for a touchdown. At that point, Carolina had a 14-7 lead with 1:10 left in the first quarter.

But aside from the end of the half, the Rams have only scored touchdowns when drives haven’t ended in an interception. L.A. capped its first possession with a 4-yard touchdown from Stafford to Davante Adams.

Then Adams caught another TD, reaching 14 on the season with his 7-yard reception early in the second quarter.

After Ryan Fitzgerald nailed a 33-yard field goal to put Carolina up 17-14, Blake Corum’s 2-yard touchdown run put the Rams back up by four points headed into halftime.

Los Angeles reached a couple of milestones in the first half, with Stafford breaking Tom Brady’s record with 28 consecutive TD passes with out an interception. He also moved to No. 8 all time in passing yards, surpassing Matt Ryan on the list.

Adams’ second touchdown also pushed him past Antonio Gates to No. 7 on the all-time list in TD receptions.

Stafford finished the first half 12-of-19 for 167 yards with two TDs and two picks.

On the other side, Bryce Young is 7-of-11 for 80 yards with a touchdown — a 35-yard swing pass to Chuba Hubbard in the first quarter. Young has also rushed for 27 yards on two attempts, including a 24-yard run.

The Panthers will receive the second-half kickoff.