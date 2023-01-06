 Skip navigation
Top News

Details emerge on reasons for Patriots suspending Jake Bailey, Jack Jones

  
Published January 6, 2023 04:40 PM
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31.

Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended.

Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons.

Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he participated in parts of practices the next two weeks. Mike Reiss of ESPN reports the team suspension is “due, in part, to differing viewpoints on if Bailey was ready to return to game action.”

Bailey went on injured reserve Nov. 19 with a back injury.

Jones emptied belongings from his locker into a large bag last Friday, per Reiss, and his suspension is related to Jones being fined for the team for missing rehabilitation appointments.

Jones’ agent, Jamal Tooson, released a statement, calling it a “miscommunication.”

“Jack is focused on recovering and getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible,” Tooson wrote. “Regarding the suspension, it appears to be based on miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots.”

Jones went on injured reserve Dec. 31 after injuring a knee in a Week 14 game against the Cardinals. That is the last game the rookie played.

Both players have two game checks in jeopardy, and Bailey’s suspensions could threaten future guarantees on a four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.