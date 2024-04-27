Detroit shatters draft attendance record with 700,000 attendees — and counting

Detroit did it.

With 700,000 fans in attendance for the three-day draft — and counting — Detroit has shattered the prior attendance record.

That happened five years ago in Nashville, when 600,000 were present.

The first two nights officially had 550,000 fans, according to the NFL.

Look for more and more massive crowds as the draft makes the rounds from NFL city to NFL city. Because it’s held in the spring, every city will eventually get a turn. If it wants one.

If not, plenty of cities would be happy to host it again.