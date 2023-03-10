 Skip navigation
Devin McCourty announces his retirement

  
Published March 10, 2023 10:07 AM
nbc_pft_freeagency_230310
March 10, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King map out what to keep an eye on for free agency this year, including which players could land big deals, the teams that’ll be most aggressive and more.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty has come to a decision about his playing future.

McCourty announced in an Instagram post that he has decided to retire from the NFL. McCourty said at the end of the Patriots season that he would take some time before deciding on his plans for the 2023 season and said last month that he expected to come to that decision around the start of free agency.

The Patriots selected McCourty in the first round of the 2010 draft and he remained a fixture in their secondary through the end of the 2022 season. McCourty started all 205 regular season and 24 postseason games during his long run in New England. He won three Super Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro three times over the course of his career.

McCourty retires with 971 tackles, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and three sacks. Only Raymond Clayborn and Ty Law had more interceptions while a member of the Patriots.