Devin Singletary named AFC offensive player of the week

While other teams paid more money on older veteran running backs, the Texans decided to shop in the free agency bargain bin this offseason when they signed Devin Singletary to a modest one-year, $2.75 million contract. It’s paying off nicely.

Singletary is coming off the best game of his career, and he was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week today.

The 26-year-old Singletary, who played four years in Buffalo before arriving in Houston in March, had a career-best 30 carries for 150 yards in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Singletary has been a backup for most of this season but was pressed into starting duty when Dameon Pierce was injured, and he has produced in a big way.