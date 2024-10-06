 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
De’Von Achane ruled out with a concussion

  
Published October 6, 2024 01:46 PM

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane’s day may be done.

Achane took a hard hit from Patriots defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins at the end of a 12-yard gain in the first quarter and remained down on the sideline after the play. Achane was helped off the field and taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Dolphins call Achane questionable to return and they’ll be going with Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright in the backfield if he doesn’t return to action.

The Dolphins opened the game with a field goal, but have thrown an interception and missed another attempt on their next two drives. The Patriots lead 7-3.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m. ET: Achane has been ruled out for the rest of the game.