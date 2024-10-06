De’Von Achane ruled out with a concussion

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane’s day may be done.

Achane took a hard hit from Patriots defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins at the end of a 12-yard gain in the first quarter and remained down on the sideline after the play. Achane was helped off the field and taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Dolphins call Achane questionable to return and they’ll be going with Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright in the backfield if he doesn’t return to action.

The Dolphins opened the game with a field goal, but have thrown an interception and missed another attempt on their next two drives. The Patriots lead 7-3.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m. ET: Achane has been ruled out for the rest of the game.