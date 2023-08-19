De’Von Achane carted to locker room

There is an injury concern with one of the Dolphins young offensive players.

De’Von Achane was carted to the locker room after being examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline during Saturday’s game against the Texans, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Achane, a rookie third-round pick out of Texas A&M, exited the game in the third quarter.

In the first half, Achane had an impressive 20-yard carry on third-and-14 to move the chains. His last play in the third quarter was a 6-yard run.

In all, Achane has 27 yards on six carries in Saturday’s game against the Texans. Last week, he had 10 carries for 25 yards against the Falcons.