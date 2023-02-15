 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devon Allen among the Eagles’ future signings

  
Published February 15, 2023 01:54 PM
nbc_pft_hurtscontract_230215
February 15, 2023 08:55 AM
Jalen Hurts says he's focused most on winning, but given that his performance puts the Eagles in different territory financially for his next contract, winning could be more of a challenge for Philadelphia.

The Eagles signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts Wednesday, including receiver Devon Allen.

Receiver Tyrie Cleveland, offensive tackle Fred Johnson, offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, offensive guard Iosua Opeta, defensive end Tarron Jackson, defensive end Matt Leo, linebacker Davion Taylor and defensive back Mario Goodrich were the other players who are returning to the team for the offseason.

Allen hadn’t played football since 2016 while still at the University of Oregon until signing with the Eagles in the 2021 offseason.

He earned a spot on the practice squad this season after showing progress that included catching a 55-yard touchdown from Reid Sinnett in a preseason game against the Browns.

Allen, 28, is a world-class hurdler and it’s unclear whether he will continue to pursue his track and field career this offseason.

Allen finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympics in 2016 and fourth at the 2021 Games. Last summer, Allen was disqualified from the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, for a false start. Sensors measured his reaction time from the moment the gun went off as 0.099 of a second, which is 0.001 of a second faster than the legally allowed reaction time of 0.1.