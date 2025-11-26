 Skip navigation
DeVonta Smith listed as non-participant again on Wednesday

  
Published November 26, 2025 04:00 PM

The Eagles did not have receiver DeVonta Smith on the field for the second consecutive day.

Philadelphia added and illness designation for Smith on Wednesday and he did not practice. That came after he was listed as a non-participant with chest and shoulder injuries on Tuesday.

Smith, 27, has caught 55 passes for 754 yards with three touchdowns in 2025. He has not missed a game so far this season. Last week, he caught six passes for 89 yards in the loss to Dallas.

Running back Saquon Barkley (groin) remained limited on Wednesday’s report.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (foot), safety Andrew Mukuba (ankle), and receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder) also did not participate.

Safety Reed Blankenship (thigh) and guard Landon Dickerson (knee) remained limited.

Defensive end Brandon Graham (groin) was upgraded to limited from DNP.

Offensive tackle Myles Hinton (back) and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) remained full participants.