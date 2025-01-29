 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
DeVonta Smith would not have practiced Wednesday with hamstring issue

  
Published January 29, 2025 04:37 PM

The Eagles have a lot of time before they have to be ready to play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. But they do have a few concerns on their first injury report of the bye week.

Philadelphia did not hold a practice on Wednesday, making the injury report an estimate. But receiver DeVonta Smith would not have participated due to a hamstring injury.

Smith was not listed on Philadelphia’s report last week. He was on the field for 83 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game and caught all four of his targets for 45 yards. He has 12 receptions for 121 yards in the 2024 postseason.

Notably on the offensive line, center Cam Jurgens (back) and guard Landon Dickerson (knee) both would not have practiced. Jurgens played the second half of Sunday’s game after Dickerson began the game at center.

Running back/returner Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), offensive lineman Brett Toth (knee), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder), and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle/rest) also would not have practiced due to injury.

Running back Saquon Barkley and receiver A.J. Brown would not have practiced with rest days. Barkley is not listed with a calf issue.

Additionally, receiver Britain Covey would have been limited on Wednesday with a neck issue.