DeVonta Smith would not have practiced Wednesday with hamstring issue

The Eagles have a lot of time before they have to be ready to play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. But they do have a few concerns on their first injury report of the bye week.

Philadelphia did not hold a practice on Wednesday, making the injury report an estimate. But receiver DeVonta Smith would not have participated due to a hamstring injury.

Smith was not listed on Philadelphia’s report last week. He was on the field for 83 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game and caught all four of his targets for 45 yards. He has 12 receptions for 121 yards in the 2024 postseason.

Notably on the offensive line, center Cam Jurgens (back) and guard Landon Dickerson (knee) both would not have practiced. Jurgens played the second half of Sunday’s game after Dickerson began the game at center.

Running back/returner Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), offensive lineman Brett Toth (knee), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder), and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle/rest) also would not have practiced due to injury.

Running back Saquon Barkley and receiver A.J. Brown would not have practiced with rest days. Barkley is not listed with a calf issue.

Additionally, receiver Britain Covey would have been limited on Wednesday with a neck issue.