Dexter Lawrence is expected to play Monday night

The Giants are set to get a big piece of their defense back in the lineup against the Packers on Monday night.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is expected to play. Lawrence did not play in Week 12 because of a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable after returning to practice in a limited capacity after the team’s bye week.

Lawrence has 41 tackles, four sacks, and 17 quarterback hits in his 11 appearances for the Giants this season.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (illness), wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee), defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring), and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (ankle) also carry questionable designations into the game. Right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) has been ruled out.